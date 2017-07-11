Brandy And Sir The Baptist Split After He Was Reportedly Caught Cheating – His Video Response Did Not Help

Brandy and her boyfriend, Sir the Baptist, have ended their brief romance.

The madness going on between the two singers is perfect for a reality series.

According to a source close to the “Game” actress, Sir the Baptist, whose real name is William James Stokes, is a cheater, liar, and baby daddy.

The family friend shared that Brandy recently threw a birthday party for Sir the Baptist and she was shocked when his baby mama showed up.

It is being claimed that the hip-hop and R&B artist never told Brandy that he had two children with another woman. Hold on; there is more.

The tipster went on to say that the “Almost Doesn’t Count” diva also discovered that her boyfriend was cheating with two women named Alyssa and Amal.

Needless to say that once Brandy understood that Sir the Baptist was not the man he was claiming to be, she dumped him.

The spy shared: “When she sees red flags, that means it is time to go, and that [the video] was one too many. She would rather be alone than unhappy!”

Looks like #brandy and #sirthebaptist are over for good this time 👀 #gossiptwins (swipe left) she also posted a post saying his live video needs to match his real life but bran deleted it 🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by 💜💜thegossiptwins_ 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Sir the Baptist was on Instagram Live last night where he was bombarded with questions about the cheating scandal.

Here is his response: “I do not know where Brandy at fam, she is at home somewhere.We good, you do not have to ask about Brandy every time.”

Supporters of Brandy were not pleased with the remark and threw some harsh insults his way.

The artist from Chicago posted a clip with a very long and confusing explanation about the drama.

Don't just post your video of me obsessed @4everbrandy like you don't love your boy too. #goodolechurchgirl A post shared by Sir William James The Baptist (@sirthebaptist) on May 16, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

He wrote in part: “(People fake rumors ruined great artists) I spent an hour on @instagram live helping my Muslim American Sister sale the scarfs she spent soooo much time on… to promote for her birthday. Everyone on my live feed was extremely nice except one who just wanted to talk about my personal life. Alyssa is my homie. Proof… you can put a whole person in between us. Smh I am saved, but if I liked someone I would be on her… man this stuff… is silly!!! The good thing about this is Jesus did not need a good reputation to do his work. They called him everything. Not Jesus by a long shot but I understand. Let the cyber bullying continue, and I will continue trying to do all I can to help those who hurt me.”

Advertisement

The “Angel in Disguise” singer, who was rumored to be pregnant, hit back with some words of wisdom about moving on and staying away from unworthy men.