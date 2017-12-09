Brandon Howard Makes Acting Debut In Lifetime’s ‘A Tale Of Two Coreys’ Playing Michael Jackson [Videos]

Brandon Howard will make his acting debut in the upcoming Lifetime biopic A Tale of Two Coreys playing Michael Jackson. The movie focuses on the lives of teen heartthrobs Corey Feldman and Corey Haim and will air on January 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. If Brandon Howard looks familiar to you, you aren’t alone, and your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, and neither are your ears. Brandon “B” Howard is Internet famous as many people believe he is the son of Michael Jackson. He sounds like Michael Jackson, looks like Michael Jackson, and is a close part of the Jackson family. Now, he will play Michael Jackson on screen which is sure to become a viral sensation. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Howard, there is no question that A Tale of Two Coreys is going to drive a frenzied search for his parentage.

Co-written and executively produced by Corey Feldman, he and Brandon Howard are no strangers either. As many are familiar, Corey Feldman and Michael Jackson were close friends and Feldman’s voice has been one of the loudest proclaiming Jackson’s innocence when accused of sexual crimes against children.

Brandon Howard and Corey Feldman have worked together in the music studio and have recorded the song “Mercy.”

You may hear that song below.

Many people have compared Brandon Howard’s voice to Michael Jackson’s. You can hear him singing the song “Clarity” in the video below.

Brandon Howard has spoken multiple times about the allegations that Michael Jackson is his biological father. As you can see by the name of the video, many people have already concluded that Brandon Howard is in fact, Michael Jackson’s son, and they didn’t need a DNA test for proof.

Corey Feldman and Brandon Howard spoke publicly about their friendship and musical collaborations. When introducing Howard to the public, Feldman Feldman described him as being the “next Michael Jackson.”

Brandon Howard took a DNA test and due to the results, it is believed he is Michael Jackson’s biological son. You can hear more about that below.

Brandon Howard breaks silence on Michael Jackson DNA claims (Exclusive interview) http://t.co/iY6tyH7f6s — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 24, 2014

What do you think? Do you believe Brandon Howard is in face Michael Jackson’s biological son?

Corey Feldman is in the midst of his Truth Campaign where he is raising money to turn his best-selling book Coreyography into a movie that exposes pedophilia in Hollywood.

In addition to the upcoming Lifetime biopic A Tale of Two Coreys, Corey Feldman will soon be seen on Dr. Oz where he will reveal a portion of his 1993 audiotaped interview with the Santa Barbara Police Department. They were investigating the Michael Jackson case and intensely questioned Corey.

According to Corey, he told them that Michael Jackson never sexually abused him, but other people had. Authorities never followed up on his statements.

Check with your local listings for time and station to watch Dr. Oz.

Are you going to watch A Tale of Two Coreys? Are you looking forward to seeing Brandon Howard’s acting debut as he portrays Michael Jackson?