Brandi Glanville Claims LeAnn Rimes Is Tormenting Her With Her Own Children

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are at war again, and as always Eddie Cibrian is stuck in the middle.

This week, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Twitter where she posted what many assumed was an innocent picture of herself spending some quality time with her sons – 13-year-old Mason and Jake, 10.

The host of “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” said in her tweet that she ran into her children at chef’s Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

While in the photo the young boys appeared happy to be with their mom, Glanville, who looked a bit uncomfortable and even confused.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant captioned the photo: “Look who I ran into at Nobu last night! My 2 favorite little men in the world! off to a 5k walk for breast cancer.”

Few fans laughed at the strange expression on Glanville’s face by saying that it was because of Botox and others claimed maybe she drank something she did not like.

Within minutes, the reality star posted another tweet that explained why she was not that thrilled to “accidentally meet” her boys at the fancy Japenese restaurant.

Glanville more or less revealed that Rimes is tormenting her by stalking her on social media and bringing her children to places where she is at.

The surprising tweet from Glanville read: “Did u know that u can see who views ur snaps even if they don’t follow u… they can then show up to where u are with ur kids to torment you.”

The “Cowboy’s Sweetheart” singer did not respond, but her fans did.

One pro-Rimes tweet read: “Oh please! Yes they are reading her snap stories and grabbing the kids and DASHING out of the house to head to restaurants to chase HER.”

Meanwhile, the “The Rest is History” artist is busy enjoying her stepsons and even celebrated Stepmamma’s Day with a cute post that read: “Happy Stepmamma’s Day to all my fellow SMs! I am so grateful for the LovE we share as a family. Thank you for expanding your hearts to fully embrace and LovE me. Let’s keep you innocent.”

In a recent interview, the country star beamed over the boys by saying: “When I was first around the kids, I did not know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I did not have about me. It’s been a really big learning experience for me. It has pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself.”

For a brief moment, many believed that the cordial behavior that existed between Glanville and Rimes would last, guess they were wrong.