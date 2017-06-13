Brandi Glanville Attacks ‘Little’ LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian – Claims They Are Stalking Her

Brandi Glanville is back in the news for doing what she does best – throw LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian off their game.

Almost every day, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star finds a way to get under the couple’s skin. First, she took to Instagram to say that she believes that Rimes and Cibrian stalk her on social media.

According to Glanville, the pair accompanied by her children love to show up at events she is attending to “torment her and make her feel like a bad mom.”

The television personality later did a shocking interview where she said that in a few years Cibrian will dump the country music singer if she does not give him a child.

The author and former model also confessed that her relationship with Cibrian has deteriorated.

Queen for the day! #mothersday #montage my little princes #frieseville ❤️❤️💋my loves A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on May 16, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Glanville was not finished with the duo. She issued a lengthy statement to “Entertainment Tonight” where she tore through Cibrian and his second wife for being the worst people on this planet.

She claimed the diva had paid her staff to bully her online.

She wrote: “Over the past few recent years, I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and Leann for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. During these years I’ve dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years.”

Missing my V date mr @djfriese A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

She claimed they managed to get her booted from a party because they are “little and resentful.”

Glanville said: “However, just recently I was invited to attend a party for a magazine and just 3 hours prior to the event was called and told that Leann & Eddie asked that I be uninvited or they would not attend. Honestly, who does that? We are all adults here. I’ve had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years.”

She concluded: “My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriends snap chats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step mothers day (a day early). They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I’ve done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop.”

Cibrian is furious by Glanville’s actions.

Advertisement

Do you think Glanville is creating unnecessary drama? Do you believe Rimes is stalking Glanville to hurt her?