Home » Entertainment

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About New Family For The First Time With Ellen DeGeneres

Todd Malm Posted On 05/05/2017
Bradley Cooper On Ellen DeGeneresSource: EOnline.com

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Bradley and his wife Irina Shayk welcomed their daughter Lea at the end of March. Today, Bradley made his first TV appearance since becoming a dad on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When Cooper sat down in the chair, Ellen said to him, “I don’t know if you know this, but you have a baby.”

As a joke, the actor pretended to be surprised, saying, “what?”

Ellen said, “when you get home, you should look for it. It is somewhere in your house.”

Towards the end of the interview, Ellen showed a clip of Cooper in the film, American Sniper, where he’s obviously using a plastic baby adding, “let’s show the clip of how good he is with a baby!”

The Clint Eastwood directed film was a success, but one of the scenes has become notorious for the use of a plastic baby clearly visible to most viewers.

Ellen revealed Cooper didn’t want to talk about his baby on the show, but the host brought it up anyway, saying, “I knew you would be a good father when I saw you in American Sniper.”

The American Hustle star said jokingly albeit with a bit of tension, “I can’t believe you! We already went through this before!”

Bradley Cooper came on the show to promote his upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and currently is in the middle of directing and starring in the remake of A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga is co-starring along with Cooper, and the Hangover star couldn’t stop gushing over the famous singer.

He said, “she is unbelievable. She really is incredible.”

If you thought you were getting comfortable with Cooper at this point, get ready for his upcoming film where he sings! The actor said, “I had no idea singing so hard.”

