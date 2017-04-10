Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Reveal The Name And Gender Of Their Baby!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk just revealed the name of their young daughter!

The celebrity duo named their newborn daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. The couple welcomed their first baby together two weeks ago, but they just recently revealed her gender and name!

A source revealed the supermodel and famous actor are “extremely thrilled and feel so blessed.”

The couple was spotted in Venice Beach, California with their baby over the weekend. An insider close to the family said they are already thinking about having another child so Lea de Seine has a sibling.

The source revealed, “Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid. There will be a few more after this one. Both families are very happy.”

Cooper and Shayk started their relationship together in 2015 and fans noticed she was pregnant because of her visible baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In an interview last year, the supermodel spoke of her plan to start a family because she values it as one of the most important things on earth.

The supermodel said, “I think family is the reason why we are here. I love my job and it’s very important to me. I really enjoy what I’m doing but it’s not the most important thing in my life – family is, friends, people who I love.”

Irina explained that her father was married to her mother for more than two decades, so she has grown up around the idea as the family being one of the most significant values in life.

Irina’s sister had her baby when she was just 22-years-old, and to her, it was the perfect moment. The supermodel added, what matters the most is not when you have a baby but rather the person you have a baby with.