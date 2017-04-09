Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Have Their First Child Together!

It looks like Bradley and Irina aren’t splitting up after all! Bradley and Irina have officially welcomed their first child together. According to People Magazine, the baby was actually born two weeks ago, but they only made the news official today. The celebrity duo hasn’t revealed the gender of the baby yet, and the name is undecided.

The Silver Linings Playbook star and the Russiam model inconspicuously welcomed their baby earlier this month. It’s exciting news for them and is their first child together. The couple started dating in April of 2015 and went public with the relationship earlier last year.

A source confirmed in November Shayk was expecting, and during the Victoria Secret Fashion Show in Paris, the model appeared to have a small baby bump partially hid by a red top.

Last December there were rumors of engagement when Irina was spotted with a giant emerald ring on her left hand. An insider close to the family claimed Irina and Bradley are a great couple together because they’re both smart and mature.

An insider close to the duo said “It seems L.A. is now their home base. When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.”

Irina, who is very active on social media, has kept the news relatively quiet over the last few weeks limiting her posts on social media to her friends and editorial work she has completed.

Another insider claimed Irina and Bradley are doing great together. The American Hustle star has been helping Irina and accompanied her to doctor appointments while staying close to her during the entire pregnancy.

The source stated, “Bradley’s mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful.”