Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Could Soon Split Amid Lady Gaga Rumors

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are engaged to be married and expecting a child together.

Moreover, they are rich, attractive, and famous, so everything should be well in their lives at the moment.

However, it is not the case. The two A-listers were recently photographed looking miserable.

To make things worse, people close to the 42-year-old actor are saying that he has not been his true self in a long while.

He could be feeling the coming pressure of fatherhood in the same way that fellow big Hollywood player George Clooney has in the past few weeks.

Clooney was not shy addressing the matter and spoke candidly about becoming a first-time dad at this age. Cooper is younger, but the pressure is still the same.

Shayk, on the other hand, is feeling lonely and doubtful of Cooper’s commitment to their future together.

The Silver Linings Playbook star spent weeks working with pop music sensation Lady Gaga on the remake of the movie A Star Is Born, and apparently, they grew very close.

Gaga is the ultimate professional and always gives her best in everything that she does. This might explain why they developed a lot of chemistry when they were working together.

The closeness with the “Bad Romance” artist is a source of drama for the mother-to-be, who is not thrilled by the whole thing and asked for it to stop.

One of Cooper’s friends stated: “Bradley has never looked so miserable.”

A spokesperson for the movie star is denying the statement and blames the paparazzi for them appearing angry in public.