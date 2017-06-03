Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk: A Look Inside Their Relationship Since The Birth Of The Baby

Despite Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spending a lot of time away from each other lately because of their demanding work schedules, their relationship has become even stronger since the birth of their first child.

Just so you know the history, we learned back in April that the actor’s girlfriend – who just so happens to be a Victoria Secret model – gave birth to their first daughter named Lea.

Since then, Brad has been in Los Angeles working on his remake of the film, A Star Is Born, which will serve as his introduction to the world of directing.

Not only that, but the film will be Lady Gaga’s first movie where she has a starring role.

Irina has her own business to attend to as well; she made her first return to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although the couple may be busy, a source revealed the pair has been doing ‘wonderful.’

Shayk’s mom is in town helping out since the birth of their baby and Brad is in touch with Irina and her mother nearly every day, sometimes even more than once!

The insider went on to say, ‘It’s hard for him to apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can’t be there and working his crazy hours.’

‘Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born,’ the source said. ‘More kids would likely be in the future. Bradley is in love with Lea.’

Although the new parents are super proud of their child, they haven’t posted any photos of their baby to social media yet.

It could be because they’re very protective. When Bradley was on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, he said he didn’t want to talk about his child, but the talk show host couldn’t help herself and asked anyway. The source added that Bradley and Irina want to protect their baby from media attention as much as they can.