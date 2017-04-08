FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Brad Pitt’s Mother Pleads To Jennifer Aniston To Help Him!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/08/2017
jennifer aniston brad pittSource: etonline.com

Jennifer Aniston did not expect to receive a phone call from Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane but the woman did not know who else to contact about her worries regarding the state of her son.

And while, “Jane knows Jen’s remarried,” to actor Justin Theroux, Jane Pitt is convinced Aniston and her son were meant to be together – claimed one insider.

The source also stated that the Hollywood actor’s mother would be ecstatic if they got back together as she still loves Aniston like she would her own daughter!

Despite that, Jane Pitt is quite aware that the chances of them rekindling their love are close to zero even though Brad is currently going through a divorce from Angelina Jolie. While Pitt is available, Aniston is not!

But the mother is very worried about her son’s well-being. Lately, Brad’s stress and extreme pressure due to the nasty divorce and custody battle have taken a toll on his appearance as well as he has lost a lot of weight.

Jane is “devastated” because of Brad’s state and she called to beg Aniston to take him “under her wing” and “help him get back on his feet.”

The insider also explained that despite the ugly way in which Aniston and Pitt ended their marriage, the actress and her former mother-in-law have stayed in contact over the years.

So did Jennifer decide to help a mother in need and be there for Brad whenever he needs a shoulder?

Apparently, Aniston is planning to be in contact with her ex a lot more than in the past.

“While she’ll never go back to him, there’s definitely been a lift on the no-contact rule from her inner circle,” explained the insider.

Would you, just as Jane Pitt, like to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt back together?

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt jane pitt jennifer aniston justin theroux

9 Comments

Eva
04/08/2017 at 9:54 pm
Reply

No, he doesn’t deserve to get her back, and would do her wrong again.


Choochie Bopper
04/08/2017 at 7:02 pm
Reply

The tapes of Angie with her occult groups should be taken to court with Kate Holmes Dad as the attorney and Brads Mother should be suing NOW for Grand Parents rights and custody to free her biological grandchildren from their insane, House Of Lords, Rothschild loving Ex daughter in law! Kate showed the world how to fight bat crazy religious zealots and she should also reach out to President Trump for help! Kanye did! Jennifer can’t help with any of that! Brad rolled into a fetal ball and he needs his kids to get up and survive! Jane fight; but intelligently! Nobody wants a Mother who has practiced the religious antics of Angie. Hell I’d even go joint Grandparents rights with her Dad, Jon! Use the $ Brad has earned to fight to save him! You can fight & you can win! Learn from Kate and TomKat! Repeat history legally to save your son and bio grandchildren! Plenty online about her brother Haven that can be depositioned too!!!


Angela Dailey
04/08/2017 at 6:20 pm
Reply

Yes I’m all in for them getting back together! They should’ve never broken up in the first place!! I want Jen to go get her man back. Been rooting for thus moment a long time. GOOD LUCK!!


Deb Kirk
04/08/2017 at 5:10 pm
Reply

Leave these people alone…we have much more productive things to do in this world than to highlight someone elses painful life event.


Cindy Ryan
04/08/2017 at 5:02 pm
Reply

It is none of Jane Pitt’s business. It is unfair to Justin for her to as Aniston to interfere with Brad Pitt’s life. He obviously loved Angelina and she loves him. Personally I hope they get back together. My message to busy body Jane Pitt..
Keep out of it!


Cindy Ryan
04/08/2017 at 4:56 pm
Reply

Jane Pitt should keep her nosey nose out of it. Aniston is married now & Jane Pitt has no business making it difficult for Justin which might put a strain on the marriage. Personally I wish Brangelina would work it out & get back together. No wonder Brad looks sad. He’s in love with Angelina & it’s none of Jane Pitt’s business.


Carla
04/08/2017 at 3:20 pm
Reply

No I would NOT like to see them back together. You AND his mom need to stay out of it! He’s a big bou, he should be able to handle his business without mama!


гость
04/08/2017 at 2:09 pm
Reply

I love Brad Pitt, but Jennifer happy with Justin. Sorry for him. I wish him healthy.


Don Z HAWTHORNE III
04/08/2017 at 12:17 pm
Reply

☺️ he’s married… he made that vow for better or worse, work it out with your wife ☺️ would be My reply ☺️


