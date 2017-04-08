Brad Pitt’s Mother Pleads To Jennifer Aniston To Help Him!

Jennifer Aniston did not expect to receive a phone call from Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane but the woman did not know who else to contact about her worries regarding the state of her son.

And while, “Jane knows Jen’s remarried,” to actor Justin Theroux, Jane Pitt is convinced Aniston and her son were meant to be together – claimed one insider.

The source also stated that the Hollywood actor’s mother would be ecstatic if they got back together as she still loves Aniston like she would her own daughter!

Despite that, Jane Pitt is quite aware that the chances of them rekindling their love are close to zero even though Brad is currently going through a divorce from Angelina Jolie. While Pitt is available, Aniston is not!

But the mother is very worried about her son’s well-being. Lately, Brad’s stress and extreme pressure due to the nasty divorce and custody battle have taken a toll on his appearance as well as he has lost a lot of weight.

Jane is “devastated” because of Brad’s state and she called to beg Aniston to take him “under her wing” and “help him get back on his feet.”

The insider also explained that despite the ugly way in which Aniston and Pitt ended their marriage, the actress and her former mother-in-law have stayed in contact over the years.

So did Jennifer decide to help a mother in need and be there for Brad whenever he needs a shoulder?

Apparently, Aniston is planning to be in contact with her ex a lot more than in the past.

“While she’ll never go back to him, there’s definitely been a lift on the no-contact rule from her inner circle,” explained the insider.

