Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Etta Is Staying With Him, Got Son In Touch With Jennifer Aniston After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split has brought him closer to his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, and the latest rumors claimed that she has moved in with her son.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Pitt’s mom was the one who initially called his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, and helped reunite the duo.

The concerned mother was worried that her son was lonely and losing a significant amount of weight when she reached out to Mrs. Aniston.

Mrs. Pitt was hoping that she would be a friend, who could provide some kind words and advice for her son on how to move on with his life. It is a bit ironic that after Pitt broke Aniston’s heart, now she has to help mend his.

Today, a source spoke to a British publication and revealed that Mrs. Pitt had moved temporarily into the Oscar winner’s home in Los Feliz, California.

It is claimed that Jane Etta wants to be present for her son who is having a tough time with the divorce and the absence of his six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

It was confirmed that Pitt’s estate has been quiet since his breakup from Jolie because the children live and travel with her. The waves of laughter, the sound of little feet running around playing games, and kicking a ball are gone.

Jolie and the children left the property in the fall of 2016 and only returned in early April of this year.

A source said Pitt was thrilled to have the children at his home again and added: “Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas. Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited.”

If this report turns out to be accurate, one should only applaud Jane Etta for being a caring mother and doing all that she can to make her adult son happy.