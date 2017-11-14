Brad Pitt’s Estranged Wife Angelina Jolie is Using The Children To Get At Him Amid Charlotte Casiraghi Dating Rumors

Angelina Jolie is using their children against Brad Pitt, and it is being claimed that the stunts are driving the actor insane. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

An insider spoke to Life and Style and revealed that Jolie is still bitter over the divorce, even though she is the one who filed the divorce papers.

To punish Pitt, Jolie is always changing her schedule making sure that he rarely sees his six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

The source claimed that Pitt knows he has no room for error after going to rehab and dealing with his anger issues.

So he lets Jolie win even if it means being lonely and spending less quality time with his clan.

The tipster said: “Angie is using the kids as pawns against him. Brad knows he cannot count on scheduled days with the kids because Angie has changed the plans abruptly at the last minute multiple times.”

The person went on to explain: “There are two choices for Brad. Fight back and get angry every time she pulls a stunt, which would only impact the kids, or handle it like a mature adult. If that means he will not see the kids as much or at the holidays, he has made peace with it.”

Another source shared that the estranged couple is bickering over Holiday plans and added: “Brad has been frustrated over locking down Thanksgiving plans with his children and the other upcoming holidays with his ex Angelina. Brad is desperate to spend quality time with his children during the upcoming holiday season. Thanksgiving is special to Brad and his children because they have a lot of tradition that he wants to keep alive for them. Angie never gets back to Brad promptly, and lately, they have been only talking through assistants.As if Thanksgiving plans were not difficult enough to nail down, the entire holiday schedule has become a tense negotiation between the pair. Angie wants to take the kids out of the country for some of the holidays and Brad is still trying to finalize plans for turkey.”

Australian magazine New Idea has revealed that Pitt has moved on from Jolie and is now dating Monaco princess, Charlotte Casiraghi.

The publication reported: “No-one could believe it when we saw them together. There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Brad has moved on with a new woman, but no-one was ready to see him hand-in-hand with royalty from Monaco.”

