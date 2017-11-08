Brad Pitt’s Estranged Wife Angelina Jolie Is Furious Over Special Bond With His Ex Jennifer Aniston

After Brad Pitt’s apology to Jennifer Aniston, it is being claimed that the pair now has a special bond and friendship.

A source close to Aniston spoke to InTouch Magazine and explained that Mr. Pitt’s apology moved her in a significant way.

Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband touching words made it possible for them to rekindle their friendship.

It was previously stated that Pitt, who was in rehab for several weeks, reached out to his former wife as part of his 12-step program.

His goal was to say sorry for hurting the Friends star and cheating on her with Jolie over a decade ago.

According to sources, the apology went better than expected. Since the initial contact between the exes, they have been having conversations on the phone, texting, and sending each other emails.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke to the publication, revealed that they have reestablished their special link.

Aniston has taken a significant role in Pitt’s life — she is a friend and a confident — but she is also helping him navigate his bitter divorce with Jolie.

Ironically, Aniston is a master of the PR game and is now teaching her ex-husband the ropes and all the tricks that he needs to come out on top in the bitter war with Jolie.

The insider went on to explain that Aniston’s help and compassion towards Pitt have reignited his love for her.

While he is aware that she is happily married to Justin Theroux, he cannot help but wonder what if.

A close pal of Aniston shared some details about the apology by saying: “He has been determined to apologize for everything he put her through, and that is exactly what he did. It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had. Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she had suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears.He apologized to Jen for being an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time. He also made amends for leaving her for Angelina.”

Do not be surprised to see Pitt and Aniston in a movie together.

The source shared: “Jen would work with Brad on screen. It would have to be the perfect role, and all the stars would have to align, but it is something that would benefit their careers. She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it is more likely than a Friends reunion.”

It is easy to guess that Jolie is furious over the connection.