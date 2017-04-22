Brad Pitt Was Supposed To Do ‘Ad Astra’ Movie With Angelina Jolie – He Reportedly Wants To Dump Her For Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt was set to star in an upcoming movie with Angelina Jolie, and now he is thinking about shipping the role to Jennifer Aniston, and he is doing this out of sweet revenge.

Filmmaker James Gray has confirmed it – he is the brilliant mind behind “The Immigrant” – his next film, “Ad Astra,” will star Mr. Pitt and filming will start in the summer.

The sci-fi movie follows an engineer played by Pitt whose father left Earth over 20 years ago on a mission to Neptune in search of extra-terrestrial intelligence.

Pitt’s character will travel to space to find out what happened to his dad.

Rumors are swirling around that Pitt was supposed to star alongside Jolie, but since she dumped him for a British man, he wants to offer the role to Aniston to get under the humanitarian’s skin. A spy said Aniston would love to work with her ex.

The source said: “Jen would work with Brad on screen. It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers. She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other. She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it’s more likely than a “Friends” reunion.”

Another insider spoke to Us Weekly and shared that Aniston’s current husband, Justin Theroux, 45, “is OK with them being friends. [He knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

The tipster did not reveal if Mr. Theroux would allow his spouse to collaborate on a project.

Having Pitt and Aniston in the same movie would assure that it would be a blockbuster, but it would create endless scandals because in 2005 the duo’s marriage ended after he fell in love while filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” with co-star, Jolie.

Until the official cast of “Ad Astra” is unveiled, those revenge rumors should be read with a skeptical eye and a suspicious state of mind.

“Ad Astra” has no release date for the moment.