FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie brad pitt johnny depp blake lively Chris Soules Jean Stein dwayne johnson Sienna Miller scarlett johansson erin moran michael douglas charlie sheen jennifer aniston lisa marie presley ciara goldie hawn darren aronofsky emma watson meghan markle jessica biel charlize theron
Home » Hollywood

Brad Pitt Warned Angelina He Would Be Exposing Personal Details In New Interview!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/04/2017
0
0


Brad Pitt At The OscarsSource: Pinterest.com

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Brad Pitt finally broke his silence after his tumultuous divorce with Angelina Jolie and the ensuing custody battle. The 53-year-old actor told GQ Style his 12-year-realtionship with Jolie fell apart due to excessive boozing and not spending enough time with his six children.

Advertisement

The day after the interview was released, a source claimed to E! News the Twelve Monkey’s actor gave a head ups to Angelina, who is he currently divorcing, before the issue hit the stands.

The source added, “he is committed to having a healthy relationship with her. He did not want to ambush Angelina by exposing information about their marriage and divorce.”

Jolie hasn’t commented yet on Brad’s interview where he claimed that he is currently undergoing therapy under the guidance of a psychologist.

As CI readers know, he said he loved therapy.

“I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one.”

Some fans have speculated that Brad is admitting he is undergoing therapy that way he can prove in a court of law that he is fit for fatherhood, thereby obtaining custody rights to their six children.

He added the last six months since his marriage has been a “weird time.”

Brad said he was “emotionally retarded.”

Angelina and Brad share Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and two eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

He continued, “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them.”

Advertisement

Brad said his current struggle is a time in which he has to analyze his weaknesses and “own his side of the street,” meaning, take responsibility for his faults and seek to change them.

Post Views: 0

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

You may also like
Does Brad Pitt Suffer From An Infectious Life-Threatening Disease? He’s Visibly Wasting Away!!
05/04/2017
Brad Pitt Has Been Attending AA Meetings In An Effort To Save Marriage, Sources Claim
05/04/2017
Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Stopped Drinking In His First Interview After Angelina Jolie Split
05/03/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *