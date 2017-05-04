Brad Pitt Warned Angelina He Would Be Exposing Personal Details In New Interview!

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Brad Pitt finally broke his silence after his tumultuous divorce with Angelina Jolie and the ensuing custody battle. The 53-year-old actor told GQ Style his 12-year-realtionship with Jolie fell apart due to excessive boozing and not spending enough time with his six children.

The day after the interview was released, a source claimed to E! News the Twelve Monkey’s actor gave a head ups to Angelina, who is he currently divorcing, before the issue hit the stands.

The source added, “he is committed to having a healthy relationship with her. He did not want to ambush Angelina by exposing information about their marriage and divorce.”

Jolie hasn’t commented yet on Brad’s interview where he claimed that he is currently undergoing therapy under the guidance of a psychologist.

As CI readers know, he said he loved therapy.

“I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one.”

Some fans have speculated that Brad is admitting he is undergoing therapy that way he can prove in a court of law that he is fit for fatherhood, thereby obtaining custody rights to their six children.

He added the last six months since his marriage has been a “weird time.”

Brad said he was “emotionally retarded.”

Angelina and Brad share Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and two eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

He continued, “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them.”

Brad said his current struggle is a time in which he has to analyze his weaknesses and “own his side of the street,” meaning, take responsibility for his faults and seek to change them.