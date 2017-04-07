Brad Pitt Wants Angelina Jolie To Settle Down With Their Six Children: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward with their divorce, and more and more sources are coming out to say that the actor is taking his role as a father very seriously.

It is being claimed that he is pleading with his estranged wife to make sure that their six children do have normal lives.

An insider has revealed that Brad Pitt, 53, has been pleading with 41-year-old Jolie to let Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne be children.

Pitt is apparently not a huge fan of the constant traveling and wants Jolie to at least settle down with her children for half of the year.

The father is hoping that the clan will make lasting friendships, become part of a baseball or soccer team and create wonderful childhood memories with their classmates.

The source shared with a reputable publication: “One thing that he and Angie differ on is the day-to-day lives of the kids. Brad desperately wants to give then as much of a sense of normalcy as possible. He knows it’s tough, but he doesn’t want them growing up in a fishbowl.”

The spy added: “He wants them to make friends, have play dates, play little league, etc. He sets up play dates at his place and has created a little park atmosphere at his Los Feliz home where they can play — everything that other kids enjoy.”

The spy concluded with: “He really wants them to be grounded and have self-confidence.Not because they are children of rich and famous actors but because of who they are as people.”

If these reports are confirmed, Mr. Pitt should get the father of the year award or a six least thank you cards from his children.