Brad Pitt Turns To Bradley Cooper For Tips On How To Stay Sober

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/01/2017
brad pitt bradley cooperSource: ibitimes.co.uk

The actor just wants some tips on how to get his life in order once and for all. Reportedly, Brad Pitt has asked Bradley Cooper about how to stay sober in Hollywood.

As fans of the Hollywood star certainly are already aware, once Pitt’s marriage with Angelina Jolie very publicly failed, his addiction problems were also revealed.

Allegations that the actor has been drinking too much and that was one of the reasons he couldn’t keep his marriage together started going around.

Now that Pitt is trying to become a new and improved man, he has turned to pal Bradley Cooper, who knows all about ditching the alcohol.

According to a source close to the star ‘Bradley has been sober for years and is happy for Brad, who he only knew loosely until recently. He has been giving advice about good meetings to go to and little tricks he uses whenever he is feeling tempted or surrounded by bad influences. In return, Brad has been educating Bradley about art and they are looking forward to hanging out together with Irina and other pals back in LA. This is not about hooking Brad up with a new girlfriend, but keeping him grounded and providing him with a sober support system.’

Cooper is now in a happy relationship with significant other Russian model Shayk after managing to turn his life around and give up boozing.

The couple also have a daughter together – Lea.

He is certainly someone qualified to give Brad tips on how to do it too.

These stars seem to have an amazing bromance, and we think it’s great how they are using their own experiences to learn from each other and become better human beings.

