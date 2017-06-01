Brad Pitt Took Chris Cornell’s Kids To Universal Studios Hollywood To Bring Them A Bit Of Joy

Brad Pitt is helping Chris Cornell’s kids during the most tragic time of their lives. In the wake of the Soundgarden singer’s unexpected death, the musician’s famous friend was seen paying a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with Chris Cornell’s two children – his daughter Toni, and his son, Christopher.

The three of them were spotted by fellow theme park visitor, who noticed the Oscar-winning actor walking around.

It has been an incredibly difficult and painful period for the frontman’s family and friends who are hardly coping with his loss after he was found dead with a band around his neck on the bathroom’s floor in his hotel room while he was on tour in Detroit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a statement that during the preliminary autopsy that had been conducted, the cause of death was determined as being suicide by hanging.

There is still a full autopsy and a toxicology test that are awaiting their results.

Brad Pitt is a longtime friend of the star, and he was also present at Cornell’s funeral last week, joining more fellow celebrity attendees Pharell Williams, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield and Dave Navarro from Jane’s Addiction. They have all honored Chris Cornell’s memory.

Vicky Cornell was his wife for 13 years, and she attended the funeral with their children all wearing the traditional black.

The rocker also has another daughter from a previous marriage, Lilian who is 16 years old.

According to Dr. Eric Esrailian, Cornell’s pal for a lifetime, the late star’s wife, and kids were the center of his life.

He told CNN that “If [Cornell] was aware of what he was doing I don’t think Chris would ever do this to his family, The Chris I know would never do this to his family…I completely don’t believe he had this planned out. He always was focused on his children and his wife…Chris was the center of [Vicky’s] world and the world of her children. Everything revolved around Chris because he was such a great, fun, funny person.”

Brad Pitt’s gesture for Cornell’s kids is highly appreciated. We send out kindest thoughts to Cornell’s family and friends.