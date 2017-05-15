Brad Pitt Tells His Fans He “Has Nothing To Hide” Amid Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt continues to keep it real for his fans. Less than two weeks after his candid interview with GQ Style, the mega-celebrity-actor is again speaking about his public divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In a meeting with the Associated Press, the Interview With The Vampire actor discussed his state of mind where he couldn’t help but be truthful about his audacious breakup.

The outlet revealed Brad said he’s spending his time by “keeping the ship afloat” and figuring out how to make it work with the family.

He said his “kids are everything,” referring to his six children with Angelina.

Brad says the kids are his life, and they are his top priority, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

He jokingly said he’s “not suicidal or something,” because there is still so much “beauty in the world” and a lot of love to experience and a lot of appreciation and respect to give back to the earth.

Approximately eight months after their divorce, Brad spoke out about his breakup with Angelina with GQ and revealed his shortcomings and what has been bothering him as of late.

He said he “just started therapy,” and he “loves it.”

According to Brad, he went through two therapists to find the right one.

While there were a lot of rumors circulating about his relationship’s demise, he said almost all of it was inaccurate.

Brad remarked he “avoids so much of it.”

He just “lets it go. It’s always been a long-run game for me.”

Pitt said when personal details become public it’s not a lot of fun considering its effect on his children and his emotional well being.

The Fury actor said children “are so delicate. They absorb everything.”

Children need to be listened to, and when you’re a busy man like Brad, it isn’t always easy to give them the love and attention they deserve.

In his interview with the Associated Press, he said, “I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

According to the Thelma and Louise alumni, the human experience is intriguing, and people need to be talking about it to heal from their pain. Hopefully, Angelina and Brad can figure out an amicable co-parenting relationship!