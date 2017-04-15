FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt Starts Another Custody War After Daughter’s Scary Accident! Jolie Wasn’t Even In The Same Country!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/15/2017
angelina jolie kidsSource: thenewdaily.com.au

Just when we thought that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made peace their feud escalates like never before! According to reports, Pitt is furious that Angie has dropped their 8-year-old daughter and she hurt her head! Now, the estranged husband has started another custody war!

According to an eyewitness, Vivienne slumped against an iron railing and just sat there for almost 10 minutes before she finally stood up.

The babysitter that was out with the twins was even seen riding a rental bike with Knox on the handlebars despite the warning label that said it’s not safe.

It looks like that day, Angelina Jolie was not even in the country. Apparently, she was away on a United Nations special mission in Switzerland.

“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied!” one insider close to the actor revealed. “Those kids could have been hurt badly!”

The actress’ parenting approach that left the kids in great danger gave Pitt leverage over her after months on end she tried to ruin his image as a parent. He apparently did not fight back until now because he was afraid of losing his rights of visitation for good but now “Brad’s out for blood!”

Brad Pitt is currently allowed to see his kids with the supervision of a court named person but the insider is sure that the scary incident with the twins in London is going to prompt him to take action!

“Brad’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world — and this happens!” the insider dissed!

Now, Pitt is finally able to turn the tides in his favor and gain more rights when it comes to his own kids!

Do you think Angelina is to blame for what happened to Vivienne?

14 Comments

Lenea
04/16/2017 at 12:58 pm
Reply

Poor kids.


Kathy
04/16/2017 at 12:00 pm
Reply

Kids get hurt all the time. The babysitter is responsible for their care during this time. Maybe they need to screen their sitters better. In my opinion this is not Angelina’s fault. This could have happened in the care of Brad as well. Stop fighting and get along for the sake of the children. Public fights are uncalled for. This is a family fight and should be kept private.


    Brigidrose
    04/16/2017 at 3:13 pm
    Reply

    The sake of the children dumbas$ is to be with the parent whose not absent… but let’s get along lol

Guest
04/16/2017 at 11:58 am
Reply

People who suffer from mental health should never be condemed or put down, every body have some kind of treatable & untreatable mental health issues, AJ is a role model for a lot of reasons. She is a remarkable woman with her troubled past & her journey in life to now she is to be admired , she is a strong woman & a lot of people don’t like it. She is resilient she managed to turn her life around for the better.


Kerswing
04/16/2017 at 11:00 am
Reply

I sorry the kids had to be born into that culture, they deserve better.


Jacqueline Nemeth
04/16/2017 at 10:17 am
Reply

Shared custody, makes the Most sense!!! If she is away, then they should be with Dad!!! & Ditto


    Brigidrose
    04/16/2017 at 3:11 pm
    Reply

    Yes, but if there is a vindictive parent that won’t happen. My former husband and I went week on week off, when either of us had to me away the other was to have our sons. It never happened on his part, he loved punishing me.

Margaret Cortes
04/16/2017 at 9:29 am
Reply

Brad Pitt is the most present parent of the two. She had a very dysfunctional childhood and that plays a big part in her maturity as a parent.


Elle
04/16/2017 at 2:46 am
Reply

Hope brad will get the costudy, danger for the kids of having mengal illness mom


    AD
    04/16/2017 at 11:46 am
    Reply

    BP will never apply for full custody of his own kids because he won’t be be able to cope which he admitted in the past. Accidents happens anytime supervise or unsupervised.

Joanne
04/16/2017 at 2:41 am
Reply

Kids will get hurt true but as parents we are there to ensure its a soft hurt..thats what parenting is all about. Be there.


scott
04/15/2017 at 6:22 pm
Reply

Yes, Cgr, but they can also get badly hurt if not supervised. The idea is to minimize the risk. That’s what good parenting is.


Cgr
04/15/2017 at 3:43 pm
Reply

Children will get hurt…it’s life





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *