Brad Pitt Starts Another Custody War After Daughter’s Scary Accident! Jolie Wasn’t Even In The Same Country!

Just when we thought that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made peace their feud escalates like never before! According to reports, Pitt is furious that Angie has dropped their 8-year-old daughter and she hurt her head! Now, the estranged husband has started another custody war!

According to an eyewitness, Vivienne slumped against an iron railing and just sat there for almost 10 minutes before she finally stood up.

The babysitter that was out with the twins was even seen riding a rental bike with Knox on the handlebars despite the warning label that said it’s not safe.

It looks like that day, Angelina Jolie was not even in the country. Apparently, she was away on a United Nations special mission in Switzerland.

“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied!” one insider close to the actor revealed. “Those kids could have been hurt badly!”

The actress’ parenting approach that left the kids in great danger gave Pitt leverage over her after months on end she tried to ruin his image as a parent. He apparently did not fight back until now because he was afraid of losing his rights of visitation for good but now “Brad’s out for blood!”

Brad Pitt is currently allowed to see his kids with the supervision of a court named person but the insider is sure that the scary incident with the twins in London is going to prompt him to take action!

“Brad’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world — and this happens!” the insider dissed!

Now, Pitt is finally able to turn the tides in his favor and gain more rights when it comes to his own kids!

Do you think Angelina is to blame for what happened to Vivienne?