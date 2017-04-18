Brad Pitt Spends Time With His Six Children Amid Rumors Angelina Jolie Might Move London With Mystery Man

Brad Pitt and all of his six children were able to spend some quality time together recently – it was the first time the father was reunited with his brood since the fall of 2016.

However, there is a significant possibility that the children will be torn away from their dad once more for an even longer period because rumors are swirling around claiming that despite recently buying a sprawling mansion just steps away from Pitt, Angelina Jolie wants to relocate to London to be with her new man.

On Tuesday, a reliable source spoke to ET! and said that the six Jolie-Pitt children composed of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight, traveled to California to spend some time with their father.

The family friend told the publication that the clan arrived at Pitt’s home in Los Feliz, California on April 2 but did no reveal the date of their departure.

The insider said: “His kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2.”

According to the source, the family had a great time reconnecting, taking part in various activities, and creating memories.

The is the first time Pitt has been able to bond with his clan since Jolie filed for divorce in the fall of last year.

The source went on to say that Pitt misses the children and it has been quiet around the compound ever since they left.

Another spy said Jolie is planning to find a permanent home in London with her new mystery British mogul.

The source said: “There is a guy in London she’s been seeing. They’ve known each other for a while, but it only recently turned romantic, she’s really happy.”

The insider added: “She knew full well he’d hit the roof if he knew her plan, so she did it on the sly and will deal with the consequences later.”

The custody battle could get messy if Jolie moves to Europe with the kids.