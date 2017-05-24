Brad Pitt Spends $4.5K Per Day Just To Stay Sober!

Sources close to the Hollywood actor have revealed that Brad Pitt has never felt so good, both physically and mentally! And apparently, no money is too much when it comes to getting your life back together because he spends about $4.5K every day just to stay sober!

Although Brad is spending a small fortune on managing his alcohol consumption, pals claim that it is all worth it.

As fans may already be aware, Brad Pitt has also attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in order to fix his addiction.

Now that he is out of rehab, the actor hired a personal chef and dietitian.

According to an insider close to the man, “Brad’s sober chef has worked out a meal plan with him that is specifically designed for people who have quit boozing and drugs, and have a hard time eating full meals because of withdrawal and stress.”

Aside from his art therapy sessions that he started in the aftermath of his nasty divorce and custody battle with fellow actor Angelina Jolie, the man also hired a highly respected sober coach.

It looks like the actor really wants to get his life back together after months of drinking excessively and even forgetting to eat regularly.

The stress of the divorce and the size of the scandal put so much pressure on him that the actor started looking like he could collapse and die any moment during his public outings.

His state worried fans a lot considering he is quite well known for his action roles, and because of that he’s also always had a muscular, healthy built.

The transformation was shocking, but now, insiders have revealed that Brad in on the right track to recovery.

“He’s the healthiest and happiest he’s been in years,” the insider claimed, adding that “all the bills add up, and on any given day Brad’s forking out up to $4,500!”

However, the actor doesn’t care about the money as long as he can become a happier, “kinder” and “more focused” person in the long run.

What do you think about Brad Pitt's massive spending? Is it worth it?

