Brad Pitt Secretly Went To Cambodia To Be Near His Kids

Angelina Jolie has been in Cambodia with her children filming the new movie First They Killed My Father, and Brad has been doing whatever he can to be around the children!

A source claimed that Brad has been going to Cambodia whenever he can make the time. Pitt visits the children in between the time they are with Jolie and visiting sights in the Asian country.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” Another person said “They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

The insider said that sometimes a couple of the kids would leave Cambodia to fly to Los Angeles to see their dad and come back. While Brad wasn’t in Cambodia the entire time Jolie was filming, he made several trips to be near the children.

Things have apparently calmed down between Brad and Angelina, and it isn’t as tense as it was before. Right now the celebrity couple is focusing on the kids and doing what is best for their wellbeing.

The source claimed that Brad is much happier now that he can see the kids more often.

As Celebrity Insider readers know Brad has been working on a sculpture at Thomas Houseago’s studio to pass the time, while Angelina has been focusing on her humanitarian efforts.

The insider claimed that Angelina is not a prima donna and has no problems getting her hands dirty and doing what she must to contribute. She has embraced the country, and the country has embraced her in return.