Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Chose To Make His New Film War Machine

In a Youtube promotional video for War Machine, Brad Pitt revealed one of the key reasons he chose to make the film was due to his newfound feelings of paternity and the attempt to portray a complex reality.

The Netflix movie is a war film that manages to be intense and dark, but with moments of comedy.

In the interview, he said, ‘maybe I am projecting, as a father. If we really wanna support our troops, we need a true assessment of what we’re expending life and limb on, because we are talking about people.’

While the movie is fictional, War Machine is based on the 2012 book from Michael Hastings titled, The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan.

The film focuses primarily on the tough-talking United States General Stanley McChrystal.

Brad is known for being an exceptional method actor who delves into the life experiences of the characters he intends to portray.

The performer visited a military hospital where he met some former troops and described the experience as “very sobering.”

The 53-year-old man said, ‘you see young soldiers permanently damaged, physically and mentally, and they’re, you know, they’re fighting the good fight.’

When talking about his performance in War Machine, the star of Inglorious Basterds said, ‘I went big, because we want to present it in an absurd fashion, and we want it to be funny.’

Brad didn’t want his movie to simply be a cathartic and violent war film. It was important to him to inject the right amount of satire.

He said, ‘comedy gives us the ability to laugh at ourselves and bring up some very serious questions.’

Pitt went on to doubt the premise in American culture, where the idea that military strength can solve all of the world’s problems.

According to the Academy Award winner, the premise is just flat out wrong, and it’s made more of a mess than anything.

There is a ‘constant conflict between the military, the Pentagon, the executive branch and the media, pulling the decision-making process.’

Advertisement

However, Brad is happy about one thing and that his relationship with the streaming service, Netflix. When discussing his relationship with the network, he revealed that the organization allowed him to create a movie that was both complicated, complex, and ‘gutsy,’ which is difficult for other mainstream studios to do.