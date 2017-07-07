Brad Pitt Reveals His Sexy Figure Once Again While Out In L.A.

It seems like heartbreak looks good on Brad Pitt, after all! The actor was spotted in LA after having lunch with his buddies, and he never looked hotter!

Did he just step out of a Levi’s ad? It sure seems like he did.

The actor was seen once again in Los Angeles yesterday rocking a tight blue t-shirt half-tucked into blue jeans, and he paired them with aviators and brown work boots.

The father of six was also wearing some very sexy gray and brown scruff, proving that yes, he’s getting better with age and we can’t agree more.

Brad is sober for quite a while now, and this is definitely working out perfect for his figure!

His ex Angelina Jolie and the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8 — have just recently moved into an amazing huge mansion just down the street from Brad’s home, and as a result, he’s now able to see his family more often.

Happy Birthday sweet Zee👼🏼❤️ #zaharajoliepitt#bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#brangelina A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:36am PST

We all know that’s what he was most concerned about after his split from Angelina.

He still speaks to Angie, but we heard that it’s strictly about the kids and both of the parents want to make sure that everything is seamless when it comes to them co-parenting.

He and Angie had reunited in London last month so he could be able to spend a bit of time with his kids.

An insider knows more details about that, and he let us also find out some more:

‘Brad used his European vacation to do some serious soul-searching and try to find some meaning in his post-Angie life. The highlight of Brad’s trip however, was a quick, Angie-approved, visit with his children in London,’ according to the source.

‘Brad is back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.’