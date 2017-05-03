FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Stopped Drinking In His First Interview After Angelina Jolie Split

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/03/2017
Brad Pitt Stopped DrinkingSource: dnevnik.hr

Brad Pitt gave an extensive interview for GQ Style‘s Summer issue, which is his first connection with the media after his split from Angelina Jolie, last September. The 53-years old actor revealed that he’s stopped drinking and that he and Angelina are doing their best to work through the divorce.

Brad spoke mainly about his family and his problems, avoiding his estranged wife’s name.

He only mentioned her when he told the interviewer to check out her new movie, First They Killed My Father.

Relaxed, the “World War Z” star became very intimate, talking about some really private issues, and among them, his drinking problem.

Pitt said that he’s been sober for half a year now, but he added that he used to be a real pro at this, “drinking a Russian under the table.”

Asked why he stopped drinking, Brad said he didn’t want to live that life anymore and that his new favorite beverage is cranberry juice and sometimes goes for “fizzy water.”

Recalling the period after his split with Jolie, Pitt said that he was too sad to be at the Hollywood Hills home where his six children spent much of their time, so he crashed at a friend’s house for a few days.

Continuing on the subject of his six children, the actor added that the custody battle could affect the kids and that this matter between him and Jolie should be dealt with delicacy, and the press should contribute by not hunting sensational stories.

The past six months have been a good lesson for Brad Pitt. He explained that he learned to always put his family first and Brad now knows where and what he did wrong.

Known as a person who rather covers up his emotions, Pitt declared that he’s learning to face his feelings, not bury them.

