Brad Pitt Returns As The Morbid Weather Forecaster From ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ And He Strikes Again At Trump’s Decision!

Brad Pitt is returning to The Jim Jefferies show again as the unnamed weatherman with the best smile and the bleakest forecasts. The 53-year-old superstar made another appearance at the show last Tuesday.

He appeared at the end of the Comedy Central program playing low-rent local meteorologist and rocking a cool retro tie and a pair of ill-fitting tan jacket.

Pitt’s downer forecaster said that carbon dioxide is slowly turning this planet that we live on into an uninhabitable wasteland and half the population will not believe it.

Last week he started to make fun about Donald Trump’s recent withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, and now he continued it.

A dejected Jefferies asked the weatherman which is the forecast, and his answer turned out even more bleak and morbid than the one he gave last week when he said that there is no future left for us.

‘The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen.’

Lats week the show’s host took a shot at Donald Trump regarding the global warming issue.

‘Now, of course, the world is grappling with Tump withdrawing from the Paris accord, and we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight. To help us understand climate change and what it means to the world, here’s our own Jim Jefferies weatherman.’

During that particular episode in which Pitt appeared as well, the actor’s character said that there is no future left for this planet.

This is not the first time that the actor appears in a funny and goofy late night talk show sketch.

For example, last month the father of six kids joined Stephen Colbert on the Late Show and he participated in the hilarious segment called Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars, and those were some fun moments as well. Stay tuned for more fresh information on Brad Pitt’s life and on his estranged wife because as soon as we know something new, you will be the first one to find out.