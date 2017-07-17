FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt Reportedly Left ‘Heartbroken’ As Sienna Miller Ends Their Summer Romance

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/17/2017
Brad Pitt Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' As Sienna Miller Ends Their Summer RomanceSource: People

Brad Pitt’s relationship with Sienna Miller is reportedly over before it really began. Following his painful and very public split from Angelina Jolie, it looked like Pitt had found happiness with the Lost City of Z star, but now it seems their summer romance was more of a fling.

Just last month Pitt and Miller – or Brienna as they were quickly dubbed – were seen by fans flirting up a storm at the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival.

“Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate,”  source told The Sun.

The open flirting at the festival was the second time Pitt and Miller have been linked this year. Pitt served as an executive producer on The Lost City of Z and at the films premiere rumors swirled that they were seen flirting after walking the red carpet.

Miller quickly laughed off the rumors and even went so far as to call them “silly.”

Now, another inside source is claiming that their summer fling has come to an end, with Miller being the one to put the brakes on their new relationship, leaving Brad Pitt ‘heartbroken.’

The reason behind her decision was not revealed, but it could have something to do with his split from Angelina Jolie.

Speaking of Jolie, she was recently spotted at Disneyland, taking her kids out for a fun-filled day. A few of the lucky park goers who ran into Jolie and the kids took to social media to recount their encounter.

“Such an ecstatic moment! I mean seeing her in person was amazing –so surreal,” one fan shared, while another added, “Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello!”

Jolie is currently in the middle of settling her divorce with Pitt. It isn’t clear how close they are to finalizing the split, but seeing Jolie happy in public is a sign that things are improving.

Of course, some fans have theorized that the trip to Disneyland was nothing more than a publicity stunt for Jolie’s upcoming Maleficent sequel.

Whatever the truth is, a source claims that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are both looking to put their split behind them and move on.

