Brad Pitt Releases ‘War Machine’ Trailer Amid New Drama With Angelina Jolie

The first teaser for Brad Pitt’s new movie, War Machine, has been released.

Mr. Pitt is attempting to focus on his stellar career in the midst of rumors that his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, is putting the blame of their separation solely on his shoulders.

War Machine is a dark comedy based on the best-selling book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan penned by the late renowned journalist Michael Hastings.

In the real-life drama, Pitt takes on the role of General Stanley McChrystal who was sometimes referred as the rockstar general.

McChrystal, a controversial yet captivating general and NATO commander, led America’s finest during the war in Afghanistan.

However, it all came crashing down for the charismatic figure after a magazine exposé revealed the truth about his life and career.

The film also stars Emory Cohen, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Netflix was willing to pay over $60 million to Mr. Pitt and director David Michod for the project.

As Pitt delivers absurd drama to movie lovers, he has to deal with crazy drama in his real life.

The mother of Pitt’s six children is still in the Siem Reap province of Cambodia pushing her new film, First They Killed My Father, which she directed.

It is hard to focus on Jolie’s filmmaking when there are so many rumors that are crawling around.

The latest one claimed that Mrs. Jolie believes Pitt is the culprit for their failed marriage and she is still angry at him.

An insider said: “Angelina is still spitting mad at Brad, and she doesn’t show any signs of softening towards him anytime soon.”

The source added: “Angelina truly believes she is the wounded and innocent party and she isn’t likely to back down from that viewpoint.”

Pitt’s movie will hit Netflix on May 26, 2017. In the future, he should make one about his fascinating life with Jolie.