Brad Pitt Refuses To Pay Child Support

Brad Pitt is against paying his former wife, Angelina Jolie and their six children child support.
Angelina has requested a payment of $100,000 a month in child support but according to reports, Brad refuses to pay up!
“This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child,” stated a source.
The insider claimed that $330,000 of the funds would be set aside every year and put into a trust fund for the children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.
The funds would then continue to grow up to $6.5 million, if Jolie gets her way.
The source claimed that Brad Pitt has “no issue taking care of the kids, but he won’t pay her child support.” The reason is that he does not trust Angelina to manage their kids’ money and so he would rather put the funds into their trust.
Although the sum requested seems a bit high, considering that they have six children and that both parents’ net worth is also quite high, it is not so surprising after all.
Brad Pitt is reportedly worth $330 million while Angelina Jolie is said to be worth $210 million.
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and requested she be granted full physical custody of the kids. Months later, she hopes that the whole divorce processions will end in less than 90 days.
Last month, a sourcerevealed that after months of suffering through a bitter divorce and custody battle, which temporarily gave Angelina Jolie full custody of their kids, Brad Pitt was doing better and putting on more weight.
“[Brad Pitt] lost a bunch of weight.”
“He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals. He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”
“[Brad Pitt]’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” the source explained.
“When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.”
“Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally [Brad Pitt]’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,” the insider continued.
“It’s the best thing to beat the blues, and he’s really taken the advice on board.”
Leave a Reply