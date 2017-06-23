Brad Pitt Refuses To Give His Kids False Hope About Getting Back Together With Angelina

His six kids mean the world to him and this is why Brad Pitt didn’t want to lie to them about reconciling with Angelina Jolie. The actor is in a much better place than he was last fall when Jolie filed for divorce. Not only has Pitt cleaned up his act and sobered up but he has also improved his relationship with the kids.

According to reports, the star has also been going to therapy with his children

But although he is really adamant about improving his relationship with the six kids the same thing does not apply to Jolie.

The man wanted to make it crystal clear to his brood that he and their mother are over for good.

One insider has revealed that ‘Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have any false hopes. He has had time to own up to the mistakes he made, especially the drinking, that led to everything falling apart, and that’s brought him and the kids much closer together. He has told them that he missed them desperately every minute they were apart.’

Ever since Pitt was granted supervised visits, the man has spent all of his free time with the children, going to the zoo, having movie nights and even cooking for them, just like a good father should do.

Even greater news to the children is the fact that their mother reportedly moved into a mansion just two miles away from Brad’s home!

This means the man can see them a lot more from now on.

Meanwhile, however, other insiders claim Pitt is not against getting back together with Jolie, but it seems like it’s a hopeless situation and he doesn’t want the kids to get disappointed.

Do you believe Brangelina will ever give their marriage another chance or is it over for good?