Brad Pitt Puts Career On Hold To Become A Better Father!

After Brad Pitt experienced life away from his family following his ugly divorce from Angelina Jolie, the actor has decided that being a good parent is more important than anything else at this point – even his career! The star is putting his acting career on hold so he can focus on being the best parent!

According to new reports, Angie is also open to the idea of sharing the custody of their six children with Brad.

As fans may already be aware, it was confirmed the main reason why Jolie filed for divorce was Pitt’s drinking.

But despite being sober now, the Hollywood actress is still going forward with the divorce.

That, however, does not mean she doesn’t want Pitt to have an active role in their kids’ lives.

Even though they will never share a romantic relationship again, Brad is determined to become the best version of himself, not only for the kids but also for Angelina.

In order to do that, the man needs a well-deserved break from acting so he can spend some quality time with the children.

One insider revealed that the kids are everything for the estranged couple, adding that ‘Brad and Angelina may still have issues with each other, but they’re working hard at resolving them, and are both determined to provide a stable and loving home for the children. They’re parents, number one, and Hollywood stars, number two.’

As for the chances of saving his marriage, they are really small, but Jolie is open to being friends for the sake of their six children, and she has even recently bought a house in Los Feliz, California so they can all be close to their father.

Advertisement

What do you think of Brad Pitt’s decision to take a break from his acting career in order to spend more time with his kids?