Brad Pitt Phoned Jennifer Anitston To Discuss Personal Problems

Rumors say that Brad Pitt reached out to his once upon a time love Jennifer Aniston to discuss some personal problems, something which raises some serious question marks. Is the 53-year-old trying to revive their relationship after his marriage with Angelina Jolie failed miserably?

Pitt didn’t have Aniston’s number, so he had to pull out some favors to get it and wish her a happy birthday, on February 11. But was that only an excuse?

Amid his bitter divorce from Jolie, Brad felt sad and lonely, so his desire to get close to a person he trusted in the past seems to be natural.

Sources close to Jennifer said that the two hit it off after Pitt wished her a happy birthday and that their conversations seemed platonic, with “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” actor sharing with his first ex-wife what he is currently going through. They exchanged a few texts after that, recalling beautiful memories from their past together.

Still, we have to remember that Jennifer is married to Justin Theroux and things shouldn’t get too far. It seems that the 45-years old American screenwriter isn’t jealous at all and is OK with them being friends.

Back in the day, Brad and Jen were considered the perfect couple in Hollywood, but their romance reached a deadline in 2005, when the two actors divorced, after five years of marriage. Brad then started dating Angelina, who said that she fell for him on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad Pitt’s love story with Angelina Jolie also reached an end last year and now, as you already know, the two are battling for joint custody for the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.