Brad Pitt Not Dating Sienna Miller Or Elle Macpherson

Apparently, the rumors aren’t true! Brad Pitt is not dating Sienna Miller or Elle Macpherson. The actor was spotted at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend with Sienna Miller and speculation was abound they were possibly hooking up.

However, contrary to The Sun’s report, the 53-year-old Fury star and Miller, 35, are not hitched, even though they couldn’t keep their hands off of one another.

Pitt was a popular man over the weekend! He was hanging out at the festival with Hollywood actor, Bradley Cooper.

According to reports, the group was just hanging out as pals because Miller is friends with Brad as well.

If that isn’t enough, Pitt was also linked to Elle Macpherson in Australia’s New Idea.

Although, another source revealed they aren’t dating either.

Brad, instead, is focusing all of his efforts on his family as well as his nasty divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

He doesn’t have time for dating right now, and that makes sense!

As CI readers know, during an interview with GQ Style in May, Pitt admitted that he needed to cut back on drinking as well as smoking weed.

Is that one of the reasons why Angelina and Pitt broke up?

It’s hard to tell exactly, but one thing is for sure, and that’s Brad’s commitment to getting things straight with his family.

Advertisement

As for what the actor is up to lately, the Academy Award-winner returned to sculpting and is often found hanging out at Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood. In the interview, the actor revealed, “I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there that I need.” Will Brad win custody rights of his children in the future? It seems the actor has been doing well lately, so we can only wait and see!