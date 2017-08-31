Brad Pitt Misses Seeing His Kids As He Goes Back To Work For First Time After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt is returning to work for the first time after his split with Angelina Jolie. According to a source, he misses seeing his six kids terribly.

Even it has been less than a year since Angie filed for divorce, it actually feels like a lifetime.

This once perfect family devolved into scandal after scandal, and it has been the worst time for all its members.

Brad is now headed back to work for the first time since the announcement and, according to our insider, it’s a refreshing change for him!

‘Brad has begun his first massive project since his marriage fell apart last year and the new experience is bittersweet,’ according to a source.

‘He is so happy to be an independent actor again, collaborating with the other actors on set and meshing with the director. For many years he suffered Angelina’s never-ending advice, notes, and often unsolicited opinions about his work.’

The same insider also stated that ‘Brad may miss Angelina, a little bit, but now that he is back on set, he does not miss her constant criticism.’

‘Now that Brad is back to work and the daily grind of filming on set, he misses coming home to his family. He has been dealing with his breakup for over a year now, and he has put off going back to work. had needed time and space to heal from the horrible separation from his family. Now that he’s finally decided to return to work, he is reminded of how lonely his life has become,’ the source concluded.

It seems that Brad has been doing his best to forgive Angelina for dragging his name through the mud including her claims of domestic violence.

But, he appears to be getting slowly over her and more than that, he believes that she has crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids. There’s no way that he can get past this, unfortunately.