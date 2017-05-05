Brad Pitt Managed to Fix His Image During the Philosophical Interview with GQ Style

Brad Pitt made a pretty smart move when he chose the glossy magazine for his first interview since the split with Angelia Jolie and the accusations that he would have hit their son.

Advertisement

This might have been nothing more than a calculated attempt at cleaning up his image and it seems that it worked out just fine.

Seven months have passed since Brangelina broke apart and also since the report of a physical altercation between Brad and his son, Maddox during a flight.

No legal action was taken by the social workers and by the FBI against the actor.

Let’s not forget about the rumors that he was involved with actress Marion Cotillard which were obviously denied by both of them.

All these issues have led to people questioning his crystal clear reputation, and he’s been keeping a low profile ever since.

How can a great Hollywood star like him get through all of this and manage to eventually fix his flawed image? We’ll tell you how: by doing an eight-day photoshoot mucking about in America’s national park paired with a deeply philosophical interview with GQ Stye magazine.

Sooner or later he needed to talk about his problems and try to move on. He also needed to promote the film upcoming film and he couldn’t have done it without talking to the media.

The PR guru Mark Borkowski said that Pitt had full control of what went into the article so this was not an issue at all. He also said that Pitt admitted that he had a problem, “so it’s very transparent and very honest. To be as upfront and direct as he’s been, it is a remarkable moment in his career.”

Regarding his divorce, he is conciliatory as he admits the chaotic past half-year and he admitted that now he puts family first. He also explained that he refuses to get into a vicious court battle with Angelina and that they should take care of everything in the most delicate manner, for the children’s sake.

Advertisement

The opinions on the GQ interview are different as some people continue to see him as the kind man he always was, and others accuse him of calculating his timing and language for this so-called confession.