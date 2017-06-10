Brad Pitt Makes Fun Of Donald Trump In This Sarcastic Climate Change Skit; Check Out The Video!

Who said Brad Pitt isn’t funny? He mocks Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement is a surprise cameo on The Jim Jefferies Show.

The actor recently made a surprise cameo as a weatherman on The Jim Jefferies Show a few nights ago, and he appeared in a bleak comedy sketch about the whole climate change issue.

The host of the show ended his debut late-night Comedy Central show by taking a shot a Donald Trump’s recent withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, and he told his audience that he is going to help everybody understand what climate change means to the world.

‘Now, of course, the world is grappling with Tump withdrawing from the Paris accord, and we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight. To help us understand climate change and what it means to the world, here’s our own Jim Jefferies weatherman.’

And there came Brad Pitt all dressed up in a ’70s-steyle tan suit which he paired with a busy brown tie.

He was standing in front of a scorched map of the world, and he was ready to present the grimmest forecast.

He said to the audience that things are going to get warmer in ‘this area here’ as he pointed out matter-of-factly.

To give you all a better idea on the impact of climate change meet The Jim Jefferies Show weatherman. #JefferiesShow pic.twitter.com/mFYf68yv2x pic.twitter.com/cJHlbBJFmT — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) June 7, 2017

Jefferies asked him is he had any more future forecast for the world and Pitt said that there would not be any future left.

Donald Trump had controversially withdrawn from America’s commitment to the Paris Climate agreement last month.

He prompted climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio to lament and to say that our future on this planet is now at its highest risks.

During all this time, Brad Pitt has recently assured his fans that he is doing OK after his separation from his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie and their custody battle for their children.

He stated that their children are everything that really matters and that they’re his life. He joked saying that he is not suicidal or anything and there is still much more beauty in the world and also lots of love out there and lots of love to be given.