Brad Pitt ‘Life With My Kids’ Tabloid Cover Story Was Made Up! Check Out The Details!

Brad Pitt did not talk to OK! magazine about his life together with his kids. The tabloid features a new cover and also a story, and they’re both made up. We will tell you all about it.

The nastiest thing is the fact that the gossip magazine has photoshopped pictures of the actor and his kids to give the false impression that they stepped out in public together.

The cover says ‘Brad: Life With My Kids’ and the title is created in such a way that it gives you the impression that Brad spoke to the outlet about his life with his children.

He obviously did not. The photo from the cover is also deceptive because, at first glance, you see a picture of him and his two daughters.

If you look closely you will see a manipulation of two snapshots that were digitally combined into a single one to make the readsrs think that it’s a photo of Brad taken out in public recently with his kids.

Inside the magazine, you will find another photoshopped picture which shows Brad with Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara but this is a combination of two different pics.

Brad was not with his children at the time each of the shots was taken and OK! magazine doesn’t tell its readers that the pics are nothing more than the work of digital trickery.

The outlet wanted to mislead its readers and is does the same fact in the article by pretending to have insight on Brad and his kids being seen together again.

None of the information comes from Brad himself, but some supposed sources and insiders, even though the publication has previously shown that its sources are unreliable, if they even actually exist at all.

One such insider asserts the actor has taken the time to ‘own up to the mistakes he made,’ and ‘that’s brought him and the kids much closer together.’

‘They’ve gone to the zoo, had movie nights at home, and he even cooks for them,’ the purported insider is quoted as saying. And that line is yet another indication that this story was falsified.

Advertisement

If Brad actually took his and Angelina Jolie’s kids to the zoo, it would have been widely documented by paparazzi and the media. But he hasn’t been seen publicly with the kids, which is why the tabloid resorted to photoshopping pictures.