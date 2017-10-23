Brad Pitt Keeping His Dating Life Secret Not To Upset Angelina Jolie Amid Ella Purnell Rumors

Brad Pitt is feeling young and wants to jump into the dating pool, but he his not bold enough to start a romance with a 21-year-old woman.

That piece of news should makes it possible for Angelina Jolie to stop having nightmares about Pitt sleeping with Ella Purnell who played a younger version of her in a movie.

According to an insider, who spoke to a magazine, Pitt was very impressed by Purnell, and he decided to cast her in his forthcoming series on Starz entitled Sweetbitter.

While on the set of the show, magic happened between Pitt and Purnell and a new relationship bloomed between the pair.

Well, that is what the publication reported over the weekend.

However, another source close to Pitt has come forward to say that he would never disrespect the mother of his six children by dating a woman so young.

The source claimed that while Pitt appreciates Purnell, there is nothing romantic between them.

The person with knowledge of the story explained: “By all accounts, Brad is not dating Ella.”

The insider said one year after getting dumped by Jolie, Pitt is still single.

The tipster added: “Sure, he admires her work, and there’s no denying she is gorgeous, but everyone around him is saying there’s no truth to this story of them dating.”

It was previously claimed that Jolie was furious and insulted by the news.

The pal, who apparently got the story wrong, shared with In Touch: “Angelina has heard the buzz about him being interested in this actress, and it is not sitting well with her. The girl is so young; she is barely in her twenties for heaven’s sake. She has been assured by some people that there’s nothing to the rumors, but it is still got her pretty upset. The age gap is the biggest factor. She would be incredibly disappointed in Brad if he went down that road.”

The insider added: “He is so enchanted Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her. Ella is incredibly flattered by all the attention she is getting from Brad. She has told friends he has always been her No. 1 celebrity crush.”

The source went on to confess: “Hearing Brad is looking to date again made her feel motivated to find someone too. Even though her mind is not in that space, she hates the idea of ‘losing’ to him.”

Some fans believe that Pitt is afraid of Jolie’s reaction, so he is keeping his dating life a secret.