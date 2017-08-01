FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Back Together! They Will Meet Up In TV Tell-All

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/01/2017
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Back Together! They Will Meet Up In TV Tell-AllSource: bet.com

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s mutual pal Jimmy Kimmel is bringing the former couple in for a reunion. RadarOnline was the publication that found out that these two are reuniting if Kimmel has any say in the matter and we really don’t mind.

Jimmy Kimmel wants to make history and to get Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on his program to do a joint interview.

 

According to an insider who knows more about this issue, chances are pretty good that something like this will happen in the future.

Kimmel, 49, ‘is super close to Jen, but he’s also excellent friends with Pitt disciples Peter Dante and David Fincher,’ says an insider, a friend of the actor and the director.

Jimmy sent a message to Brad saying that he is a welcome presence at his show even just to hang out in the bar area backstage, according to the same source.

‘Brad is a priority for Jimmy. He wants his show to be Brad’s first stop from now on,’ continued the same source, who noted that the talk show host believes the time is right for Pitt and Aniston to appear in public since the actor has been showing a ‘softening stance toward the whole Jen drama.’

It doesn’t hurt that Brad and Jennifer’s arch-nemesis, Angelina Jolie, are no longer a couple following their horrible split from last September.

 

The insider told RadarOnline that now that Brad is free of Angelina, Jimmy thinks that he can really make this happen.

Kimmel is also very close to Jen, and she trusts him completely. On the other hand, it will remain to be seen how exactly Justin Theroux (Jen’s husband) feels about such a potential reunion. All in all, if Jimmy pulls this off, he will definitely make history with his show.

