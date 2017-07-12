Brad Pitt Is Using His ‘Raw Emotions’ From His Painful Split And Turning Them Into Art

Brad Pitt is turning heartbreak into art. Following his ugly divorce with Angelina Jolie, the War Machine star picked up sculpting as a way to deal with the split — and he’s finding it very therapeutic.

As CI readers already know Pitt has been spending a lot of time in his art studio. Along with raising his six kids, the actor escapes to the studio whenever the stress of the divorce gets too much to handle. Once Pitt starts a project, he can’t help but pour all of his emotions into the piece and has been working on some exciting stuff.

“Brad has always been super creative, and is already an amazing photographer, but learning sculpture and different painting techniques is proving to be an amazing new lease on life for him,” the insider explained.

“Whenever Brad is feeling stressed or down he finds himself heading to the studio, and losing himself in a new project is the very best way for him to get his head straight again. Brad’s been channeling all of his emotional energy and trauma into art, and he’s been creating some truly impressive pieces.”

Pitt and Jolie have not finalized their divorce, though their relationship has gotten better in the past few months. Jolie even purchased a home close to Pitt’s estate in Los Feliz so the kids could be closer to their dad. The estranged couple share six children together — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In addition to his artwork, IBT reports that Brad Pitt has been living a much healthier life after the divorce. An insider revealed that Pitt has lost a lot of weight since the split and is back to his usual top shape. Pitt also got help for his alcohol addiction, which he admitted was a factor in the breakup.

Pitt fortunately has a few friends in Hollywood to lean on while he remains sober. This includes Bradley Cooper, George Clooney and Thomas Houseago. He has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding his artwork, but it’s good to see that Pitt has built a support system to help him through the divorce.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indie Wire reports that Pitt is currently in talks with director Quentin Tarantino for a movie about the Manson Family murders. Pitt worked with Tarantino on Inglorious Basterds, and the new film might include Jennifer Lawrence as Sharon Tate. In the late 1960s, Charles Manson encouraged his followers to go on a murder rampage that ended Tate’s life. Details of the project have not been released, but it sounds like the movie might be a little closer to reality than Tarantino’s previous work.