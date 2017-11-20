Brad Pitt Is Stunned That Angelina Jolie Wants To Take Their Children To Cambodia For Christmas

In wars, no one wins; the same can be said for Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie who are going through a bitter divorce.

According to new reports, Jolie has angered Pitt by revealing that she wants to fly to Cambodia with her children for the year-end holidays.

Jolie has infuriated Pitt by telling him that he might not see the children –- Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A person with knowledge of the story is claiming that Pitt is begging Jolie to change her plans.

The chatty friend said: “She wants to take the kids away for Christmas. She would love to go to Cambodia and spend the holidays there. But, Brad wants to spend time with the children too, so he has begged Angelina to stay in town. The kids would love to spend the day with both of their parents together, but that is still really not an option. Brad and Angelina have come pretty far since their break-up, but they are not at the stage of being friends yet.”

The children feel bad for their father, but they have not been able to convince their mother to make peace with him, and she is determined to go through with her plans.

The insider has shared: “They hate to think of him being on his own, so it looks like Angelina will end up giving in and staying in LA. As they live close now it’s likely that Angelina will have the kids Christmas Eve and Christmas day morning, then they will go to their dad’s for a few hours before heading back to Angelina’s for dinner.”

The friend stated that Pitt is sad to see Jolie destroy such as beautiful tradition.

The source added: “Brad has been frustrated over locking down Thanksgiving plans with his children and the other upcoming holidays with his ex Angelina. Brad is desperate to spend quality time with his children during the upcoming holiday season. Thanksgiving is special to Brad and his children because they have a lot of tradition that he wants to keep alive for them.”

Advertisement

Commenters say that Jolie should make more efforts to accommodate her kids’ dad.