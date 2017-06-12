Brad Pitt Is Removing All Symbols Of Angelina Jolie Off Of Him, And She Vows Never To Go Back To Him; Check Out All About Brad’s Tattoos!

If things weren’t clear enough be now, they seem to become more definitive with the passing of time. Brad Pitt is starting a new life after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and the actor is reportedly clearing aways anything that reminds him of Angelina Jolie.

This also means removing some tattoo and all of this is because she vowed never to take him back.

According to the latest reports, the actor has a few tattoos that remind him of her, and they include her birthday near his groin and a drawing she did on his lower back.

The c0ouple also got matching tattoos some months before their shocking breakup from last September.

He is now permanently removing Jolie’s influence from his life by covering the tattoos or by just eliminating them.

An insider knows the details and shared them with the press:

‘He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie. He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin. It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars. He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces.’

He decided to remove his tattoos after Jolie promised never to take him back. She is not interested in seeing anyone at the moment; she just wants to take care of her kids.

On the other hand, she is happy that Pitt is doing better, but she chose to remain focused on their children and on creating the best environment for all of them.

The same insider said that she has been through quite a lot lately and now she just wants to pull herself together and start her new life without Brad, as she is extremely mad at him because he threw his family away.

Advertisement

On the other hand, their relationship has improved a lot over the past couple of months. Jolie has recently spoken about what being a mother means to her and about how she wants to become the best example for her children. She believes that being a mother is the greatest gift and responsibility.