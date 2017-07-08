Brad Pitt Is Ready To Move On! ‘War Machine’ Star Is Reportedly Purging His Life Of All Things Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is getting rid of anything that reminds him of ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. An inside source told OK Magazine that Pitt started removing wedding pics from his house and ended up purging everything from his former life. Although the actor is making a lot of money from selling the items, he isn’t keeping any of the money.

“Brad’s donating it all to charity; he doesn’t want a cent of the money,” he shared. “Cleaning house is giving Brad some closure – he’s shedding a lot of tears, but he says it’s helping him heal.”

According to Daily Mail, Pitt was recently spotted sharing a lunch with friends and looked healthier than ever. The actor donned a blue t-shirt and jeans during the outing and appeared relaxed while he held an iced coffee. Pitt is currently in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Jolie, who separated from him back in September.

In a revealing interview back in April, Brad Pitt admitted that the split has been difficult over the past few months. After opening up about his struggles with alcohol, Pitt explained how things are starting to turn around and how he is excited about the next chapter in his life. The biggest question, of course, is whether or not Pitt is ready to get back in the dating game and find new love.

Us Magazine reports that Pitt has been hanging out with Sienna Miller. After being linked with his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard, the actor was rumored to have hooked up with Miller, who worked on Pitt’s new film, The Lost City of Z. Although Miller vehemently denied the rumors – and even thought they were predictable and amusing – the two allegedly flirted with each other at the Glastonbury Festival last week. In fact, an insider claims they have been spending a lot of hours together and are enjoying their summer fling.

That said, a source close to Pitt claims that he and Miller are just good friends. The insider pointed out that Pitt was surrounded with friends at the music festival, including Bradley Cooper. Although a romance isn’t brewing at this point, the source admitted that Pitt and Miller would make a great pairing.

Brad Pitt has not commented on the status of his dating life. He is still trying to work out a custody agreement with Jolie over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.