Brad Pitt Is Not Dating After Angelina Jolie Split – Meeting Old Pals – Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt is adjusting to life without Angelina Jolie, a woman he has spent over 12 years with, raising six children together.

After the shocking breakup in September, the estranged couple embarked in a very nasty custody battle.

After months of negativity, Jolie changed the narrative a bit by claiming in an emotional interview with the BBC that they would remain a family forever.

This statement opened the door for some kind of detente and the two actors started communicating directly. A private judge was hired to solve the complicated puzzle that is their divorce.

All these things made it possible for Pitt and Jolie to have some breathing room to grow and return to the best version of themselves.

The actress was spotted with a mystery man and will be teaching a course in England in the fall.

All seems well now, and people in their entourage can feel the difference. For Pitt, the change was even more drastic because he could not see his children.

An insider told People magazine: “[Pitt] is in better spirits and things are definitely calming down”

The source added: “He often has friends over. Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it. He’s lost a few pounds. He’s in very good shape. He seems much happier.”

This is interesting and very positive for the Oscar-winning producer.

However, some Jolie fans believe that his PR team is trying to turn Jolie into the bad person in this situation.

Advertisement

Moreover, is it too soon to ask if his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, is among the “old friends” who returned in his life after the split?