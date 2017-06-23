FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Brad Pitt Is Hopeful Angelina Jolie Will Take Him Back But Pals Are Worried She’s Using Him!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/23/2017
brangelina 2

New reports suggest that nine months after the divorce was filed, Brad Pitt would like to get back together with Angelina Jolie. As fans may remember, the divorce has been put on hold while talks about where their six children are going to live take place.

Now, Brad thinks the time they will be spending alone might bring back the sparks.

One insider has revealed that Angie invited Brad to her new Loz Feliz mansion which is pretty close to Brad’s home.

The actor hopes the closeness of their residences could cause them to have a new beginning together.

However, Pitt’s pals are worried Angelina is just using him to get the divorce agreement changed.

Brad has recently admitted during an interview that it has been really difficult to see his family fall apart.

He went on to confess the big family home felt empty and that boozing was the main cause for Brangelina’s marriage falling apart.

‘I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I was not dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I am really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.’

Previous reports also revealed that the now-sober man apologized to his ex Jennifer Aniston for hurting her as well.

Do you think Angelina is playing with Brad’s feelings just to get what she wants? Is it even a good idea to try and reconcile after months of fighting in court?

