Brad Pitt Is Heartbroken After Missing Son Pax’s 14th Birthday – Blames Angelina Jolie For His Absence

Pax Jolie-Pitt celebrated his 14th birthday yesterday, November 29, alongside his mother Angelina Jolie and his other five siblings but dad Brad Pitt was nowhere to be found. That being said, it looks like it was Jolie’s fault he couldn’t be by his son’s side during the celebration, and he has a lot of resentment towards his ex because of it.

One source close to the estranged couple has told us that if it were up to him, he would’ve definitely been there and that he misses his family a lot every day.

‘Brad wants nothing more than be with his kids on all of their milestones — like Pax‘s birthday. But thanks to Angie, Brad’s sad and disappointed that time with Pax on his big day is simply not possible. He misses his children more than ever. He does get to see them, but it is not nearly as much as he’d like and it is always up to Angelina when it happens,’ the insider explained.

In addition, the dad fears that he may not even be able to spend the upcoming winter holidays with his family.

Jolie is always the one who takes any decisions regarding their children and, honestly, Brad is pretty sick and tired of it already!

‘Angelina makes scheduling time with their children challenging and difficult for Brad. Today’s a special day for Pax, who’s turning 14, but due to scheduling issues that have been in place weeks ago, Brad will be spending the day away from Pax and the other kids who will be celebrating with their mom once again,’ our source revealed.

Pitt is not the only one who has issues with this situation.

Advertisement

In fact, all six kids miss their dad very much, especially on big occasions like birthdays or holidays.