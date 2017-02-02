Brad Pitt is Getting Help for His Drug Addiction

Brad Pitt is desperately trying to get his life back on track amid divorce battles and kids’ custody wars. According to a source close to the Hollywood star, the actor is getting treatment in secret for his drug problems.

Pitt has apparently sworn off all substances, including alcohol, pills and pot — the vices that allegedly ruined his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

The actor has recently spent no less than $15,000 on a five-night sober retreat in a private suite inside Casa Del Mar, a luxurious five-star resort in Santa Monica, California.

There, he attended the “Narcotics Anonymous” group party on January 22, a fellowship that helps its drug addict members stay sober.

Pitt was spotted by the paparazzi leaving a nearby hotel and carrying a bouquet of balloons from a “Sexy Sober Sunday” event he attended.

“Brad’s benefited from the principles and rules that come with dedicated sobriety, and he’s found a way to celebrate it, too,” shared a source.

“His friends have been key in helping him see the positives from clean living, which is why they arranged this sober divorce party!”

For now, Jolie and Pitt have reached an agreement which requires him to go to therapy sessions, to get drug tests and for her to have temporary full custody of their six children.

Pitt’s admitted marijuana use was used in the child abuse allegations against him last fall, which were ultimately proven to be false.

“Brad’s jumped through all the hoops now, he’s gone for child therapy, he’s been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has as a father would be overnight stays with the children,” stated the insider.

Now, Brad Pitt is more determined than ever to win back his children’s affection.

“[He] doesn’t want any part of drugs or booze right now; he’s dedicated to his children,” claimed a close friend. “It’s what’s best for himself and his family in the long-term and that’s a bigger buzz than any cocktail or marijuana joint could provide.”

“Brad just wants to lead a healthy and sober life — with his kids.”