Brad Pitt Is Disappointed And Heartbroken After Father’s Day; Check Out What His Friends Say

This was definitely not the Father’s Day that Brad Pitt had in mind. After his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie was seen ushering their kids through a terminal at LAX on June 17 for a surprise trip. The actor was reportedly extremely sad because he couldn’t spend Father’s Day with them.

A source who is also a friend of the actor but wants to keep a hidden identity knows more details:

‘He’s super bummed that Angie took the kids out of town. He’s not complaining, but he has planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day. He was even working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp. He saw Angie’s 100-foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication continues to be a struggle at times.’

It seems that Jolie and her kids were heading to Ethiopia to celebrate Zahara’s adoption date.

As it was previously reported, Angelina didn’t want to invite Brad as well because she is still feeling very bitter over their split.

She hasn’t invited him even both Zahara and Shiloh have said that they really want their father to come along as well.

It seems that for Angelina it’s challenging and also painful to be near him, as she feels a lot of anger towards him.

Angelina filed for divorce back in September after two years of marriage and twelve years together.

They both of them got involved in this custody battle over their children before they managed to reach a contemporary custody agreement somehow.

The agreement stated that their kids would remain in Jolie’s custody and Pitt would only have therapeutic visitation with them.

He also had to attend individual therapy sessions. Recently both actors have put their careers aside for the sake of their children, and they have been trying very hard to focus more on them.

Their kids have been strongly affected by their parent’s split; therefore they really need lots of attention and affection right now. They are right for doing so, considering that their children should always come first no matter what.